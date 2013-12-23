Mary Vaughn Harvey, the ex-wife of comedian/relationship guru Steve Harvey posed for the mugshot above after being arrested in Collin County, Texas last Thursday (December 19, 2013).

The former wife of the entertainer was promptly incarcerated after a judge found her in contempt of court on a gag order in place regarding her bitter custody battle with Steve Harvey.

The civil matter is the latest in the couple’s legal fight, which has gone on for several years. Their marriage in the spotlight of Harvey’s career spanned 16 years, but ended in divorce in 2005.

That divorce case is sealed and under a gag order but that has never stopped Mary from speaking on it.

Vaughn is now serving 30 days behind bars, but is STILL talking. In fact, she did an interview LIVE from her jail cell just a day after being locked up.

Details + watch video of Mary’s jailhouse interview below…

Vaughn spoke from her jail cell to Dallas news station FoxDFW, stating:

“I didn’t violate any court orders,” said Vaughn. “This is about ‘You’re not supposed to be talking to anybody about your divorce.’ That’s what they’re saying. I’m like, this is America.”

Vaughn says she showed up at court without an attorney because she can’t afford one, adding that Harvey was in court with a legal team and an entourage.

“I was not expecting a four hour long hearing without an attorney,” she said. “Am I angry? Yes,” said Vaughn. “I missed six years of my son’s life and I can’t get those years back.” “I’m just a mother who wants to have access to my son without interference,” she said. “I’m tired of getting pulled down to McKinney courthouse every time I say ‘Boo.’ I’m not going to be silenced.”

Vaughn will spend both Christmas & New Years in jail. Her scheduled release date isn’t until Jan 17.

Harvey has custody of the couple’s teenage son. FOX 4 contacted Harvey’s attorney for a response, who released the following statement:

“Please be advised that the Law Offices of Bobbie Edmonds represents. Mr. Steve Harvey, in the legal matter which has arisen from another episode of YouTube releases, which contain false, misleading, derogatory, defamatory, disparaging and malicious information about Mr. Harvey, his wife, and children by his ex-wife, Mary Vaughn Woolridge. (current married name) and formerly known as Mary L. Harvey, individually, and through her agent, representative and co-conspirator, Essie Berry aka EssieRerunBerry aka Essie Rerun Berry! aka Essie Nickerson aka Essie Jackson aka Essie Alexander. We filed another Motion for Contempt and Enforcement against Mary Vaughn Woolridge for the recent social media smear campaign and slanderous 2008 child abuse allegations against Mr.Harvey, among other violations of the prior gag order and permanent injunctions issued in 2008, 2011 and early 2013. Further, since this matter has been under seal for legitimate reasons, Judge Tucker authorized Mr. Harvey and his attorney. Bobbie Edmonds, to provide limited disclosure of information to refute the false, misleading, derogatory, defamatory, disparaging and malicious statements published by Mary Vaughn Woolridge, her agent, assign and co-conspirator, Essie Berry aka EssieRerunBerry aka Essie Rerun Berry] aka Essie Nickerson aka Essie Jackson aka Essie Alexander through his lawyer, Bobbie Edmonds, in response to the recent negative publicity, false, misleading, derogatory, disparaging defamatory and slanderous information and statements made about Mr. Harvey, his current wife, family and others. The gag order and all prior permanent injunctions remain in full force and effect. This file remains sealed. We obtained injunctive relief from Judge Tucker in McKinney. Texas. Subsequently, the Judge found her in contempt of court. Mr. Harvey only sought relief, and the Judge determined the appropriate relief, in part. to wit: .”7.19 The Court further finds that Respondent, MARY LEE SHACKLEFORD aka MARY LEE SHACKLEFORD H. WOOLRIDGE has failed to comply with and has violated the provisions of the February 25, 2008 Order, November 11. 2011 and the February 21 2013…” …”82 The Court finds that Respondent, MARY LEE SHACKLEFORD aka MARY LEE SHACKLEFORD H. WOOLRIDGE has illustrated a history and pattern of disregarding the Orders of this Court and continues to violate the Orders by intentionally releasing documents in this case which are under seal, either directly or indirectly through third parties, intentionally releasing false, misleading,, defamatory and making disparaging statements and displaying court documents about Movant, BRODERICK S. HARVEY… …”IT IS FURTHER ORDERED AND DECREED THAT ALL PRIOR PERMANENT INJUNCTIONS AND GAG ORDERS AND SEALING ORDERS REGARDING THE RESTRICTIONS ON RELEASING, PUBLISHING, AND OR DISCUSSING THE CONTENT OF CAUSE NO. REMAINS IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT.”…

As to the old 2008 allegations of child abuse, the matter was fully investigated by the appropriate individuals with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the mother. MaryVaughn Woolridge. father, Steve Harvey and other essential people were interviewed. The CPS results stated in part, …”Based on the information obtained, the child does not appear to be at risk…the case is closed without further investigation…” Mrs. Woolridge was fully aware and informed of the results of the CPS Investigation.”

Mary is STILL talking so that gag order clearly isn’t doing any good. Whatever the case, Steve Harvey has locked up the mother of his children for speaking about their relationship. Can you imagine the Harvey’s family Christmas conversations surrounding all of this drama?

Act Like A Lady, Think Like an Inmate??

What do you think of Harvey’s hardcore actions to silence his ex?