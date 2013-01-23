As I posted a few days ago, Ciara has been fueling the flames of relationship rumors about she and rapper Future.

The two have been spotted together over the past few months and most recently Ciara posted photos wearing what many feel is Future’s jacket.

[READ: SPOTTED: Ciara Rocking Future’s Jacket (PHOTOS) + 5 Rare Facts About CiCi… ]

The entire situation seems like déjà vu all over again for Ciara, who may be caught up in a love triangle of sorts being that Future is still involved with his baby mama, an Atlanta woman by the name of India J. Brittini.

If you care to pay attention to the high-school drama, you’d note that Ciara and India have been battling each other online.

Details below…

According to RWS, Ciara and Future’s baby mama have been exchanging subliminal exchanges on the social networking site twitter.

For the past few weeks super-pop-mega-star Ciara has been photographed with and romantically linked to up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Future. And from the looks of the shade flying back and forth between CiCi and Future’s baby mama, I’m guessing the baby moms is not too happy about it…

Soon after Ciara posted those “Futrure” jacket photos, India J responded with the following…

It didn’t take long for Ciara to follow up with…

Clearly it’s all circumstantial evidence… but if true Ciara didn’t learn a THING from that Amare Stoudemire ‘relationship’ faisco…

I wonder what it is about Ciara that keeps her so unlucky in love? *sigh*

Stay tuned… this heartbreak story is developing.