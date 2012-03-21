Martin

Clearly I’m not the only one who has questioned Marlo Hampton ‘s sexual identity, and in an effort to prove that he’s really a “she”, Bravo released several old photos of The Real Housewives of Atlanta ‘s popular background character.

I know that you know that several Atlanta area rappers know that there are quite a few women in Atlanta who weren’t actually BORN female, and since Marko Marlo’s features were way more feminine before all the botox and nose jobs, perhaps these photos will put some of our questions to rest.

Photos of Marlon Marlo’s transition to diva below…

None of the photos have dates or names but we can only assume that the photo above is either Marlo as a child on her mother’s lap or Marlo and the child she may have given up for adoption.

Since Marlo claims she grew up without parents in a foster home, my initial premise should automatically be voided and she also claimed she has no kids during that historic argument with Sheree in Africa… so I dunno what to think.

I guess that first photo is up for debate for those who actually care.

Moving on…

Marlo posted this photo on her blog a while back and the buzz around town was that while the cute kid (circa 1973) looks a lot like her, it could be a cousin… a sister… who knows?

There are two girls and two boys in the photo… one of ’em is reportedly Martavious Marlo (circa 1979).

The only thing this photo proves is that he she graduated high school (or at least attended a graduation – circa 1989)…

Another family photo of Marlo (post high school)

Martichristo Marlo and friends rockin ‘couture fashions’ in a Florida nightspot…

[Sidebar: I wonder where she hid the knife she says she always carried back then… ]

“However living better now… Coogi sweater now!” *B.I.G.s voice*

By this time Marlo had probably met her “starter sugar daddy” and had begun to rock the finer things in life.

Marlo and her fake fiance’ Charles Grant put on a show for the cameras that couldn’t last the life of the show.

As revealed in an earlier post, in addition to legal issues regarding her violent tendancies, Marlo’s lil fib was one of the factors she didn’t make the housewives cut for season 4.

I’ve heard that Marlo’s popularity warranted Bravo to take a second look at the ex-con, but being as though NO ONE on the current cast (besides NeNe) is willing to risk their lives to tape with her, it’s not looking too good for Mr. Marlo.

How do YOU feel about Marlo after watching her antics this season?