Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta took their show on the road last weekend as they played host to “Ladies Night” at Studio32 in Macon, Georgia (February 4, 2012).

It was a total sell-out as ladies from miles around came out to witness the INFAMOUS ReDICKulous, the male stripper who Phaedra brought out for Kandi’s 35th birthday party last Summer.

I was invited out to witness the shenanigans up close and personal, so I tagged along as any curious observer would cause y’all know I don’t get out much.

Never in a gazillion years would I have imagined the crowd that awaited these two ladies, who graciously signed autographs for just about EVERYONE in the joint.

Oh… and in case you were wondering if ReDickulous is all that they made him out to be… well the answer is YES!…. and THEN SOME!

[I seent it with my own TWO eyes!]

Photos below…

Kandi and Phaedra sign autographs and greet the ladies during Ladies Night…

Phaedra was rocking the hell out of her lil crochet ‘freak um’ dress!

Here’s a Phaedra-ism for you… ‘Girl I’ve had this dress forever! If my dress was in school it would be in the 6th grade!’ 😆

Kandi looked amazing with her new short bob!

Rasheeda came down to support her friends also!

Phaedra and Kandi hit the stage to announce ‘The INFAMOUS ReDICKuLOUS!’

ReDICKulous set the stage on FIRE! Literally!! 😯

It got hot in there pretty fast… he even burned up a few of those dollar bills!

Did the male stripper known for pleasuring himself do it onstage??

Clearly his tongue is long enough… and with an 11 inch peen, the two have met on many occasions!

I seent it with my own two eyes… my young impressionable mind will be scarred forever!

Seriously though, ReDICKulous is an amazing performer and you have to SEE it to BELIEVE IT!!

