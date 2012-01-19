Lemme clear my throat! *ahem* Here goes…

Dear Marlo Patrice Hampton,

I’m sorry I jumped the gun and announced thatyou would be the newest Real Housewife of Atlanta way before BRAVO made the decision not to make you an “official” Atlanta housewife.

I apologize for spilling the beans regarding your EXTENSIVE criminal past by posting the SEVEN FL mugshots (we know of) that anyone can find over at the Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Department.

I’m sorry for posting your HARD KNOCKS LIFE story that you sent over to explain why you thought it would be a good idea to carry a concealed weapon to a Florida night club and cause bodily harm to a woman you “claim” was your friend.

I apologize for revealing the truth about your relationship with Charles Grant months before you admitted y’all weren’t together.

I’m sorry that someone used a gmail address registered in your name to threaten me online.

I apologize that you were locked up so many times and am saddened by the fact that your rap sheet may prevent you from ever becoming a law enforcement official.

I apologize for never signing a confidentiality agreement with your attorneys.

And last but not least, I’m sorry for not kissing your ass like that other blogger and drooling over all your designer duds. [Sidebar: I did give you props tho… ]

[READ: Marlo Hampton: No One Knows Her Occupation… But At Least She Dresses Nice!]

So again, Marlo, I apologize for all those things…. BUT….

Unless I receive a C&D from the FAMILY of the victim who committed suicide years after you were found guilty of (and served time for) that brutal “aggravated battery with great bodily harm” charge, then my post(s) stand as is. Sorry…

[READ: The FAMILY of Marlo Hampton’s DECEASED Victim Wants You To Know… ]

I’ve also been asked by Marlo’s attorneys to publish her “press release” on the slashing incident, which I already did… days before they emailed their letter.

[READ: Marlo Hampton Wants You To Know (Statement RE: Slashing)]

So in conclusion, I sincerely apologize to the entire world for posting any “misstatements” that may have made Marlo P. Hampton‘s irrelevant “A”zz relevant. Geezzz…. some shady b*tches are so effin UNGRATEFUL!

WhatEV….

*slams macbook*