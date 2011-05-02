Donald Trump obviously miscalculated the power of the President!

As if that White House Correspondent’s “ROAST” wasn’t enough of an embarrassment, Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” show was totally shut down last night by President Obama’s announcement that Osama bin Laden had been found.

Having been defeated at his own dirty game, “The Donald” hit the tweets a few hours ago to congratulate Obama for a job well done…

On Monday 2nd May 2011, @realDonaldTrump said: I want to personally congratulate President Obama and the men women of the Armed Forces for a job very well done. I am so proud to see Americans standing shoulder to shoulder, waving the American flag in celebration of this great victory. We should spend the next several days not debating party politics, but in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and those fighting for our freedom. God Bless America.

What do you think of The Donald’s statement?