In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday, I give you the “King Holiday” tribute video.

This rare vintage video, made way back in 1986, which by the way was the first year the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday was honored, brought together some of the top artists of that time to honor his legacy and celebrate the day.

King’s son Dexter is featured in the opening, while the “King Dream Chorus and Holiday Crew” featuring the likes of El DeBarge, The Fat Boys, Whitney Houston (before the crack), Full Force, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Kurtis Blow, Stacy Lattisaw, Lisa Lisa, Teena Marie, Menudo, Stephanie Mills, New Edition, Run-D.M.C., James “J.T.” Taylor & Whodini, all sing and rap their way into history.

Yuuup… this video is classic! Check it out below:

“King Holiday” ~ King Dream Chorus & The Holiday Crew



Once a year we celebrate

Washington and Lincoln on their birthdates

And now a third name is added to the list

A man of peace, “Drum Major for justice”

Now every January on the third Monday

We pay homage to the man who paved the way

For Freedom, Justice and Equality

To make the world a better place for you and me

It’s a holiday! It’s a gathering!

For the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King! Chorus:

Dr. King tried to love somebody

Do you wanna love somebody?

For his sake put your hate away, take a day…

Take a day to love somebody

Don’t play on the Holiday, work to find a better way

Everybody love somebody

Everybody sing for Martin Luther King

Let freedom ring for Martin Luther King! Holiday! Holiday! King Holiday!

Not a day just for some

It’s a day for everyone

He had a dream now it’s up to you

He had a dream now it’s up to you

To see it through, To make it come true! Who do we thank for teaching us

That we all have the strength to love?

we thank the Prince of Non-Violence for

showing um the way How do we show the children of today?

How do live together at one?

We’ll sing of a King

And his words will light all of our tomorrows Chorus Listen children of today

Don’t think love has gone away

It’s in your hearts and minds

How long?

Not long?

New day will shine, if we just take the chance

His love will glow

Open up the windows! Let the hero shine

Every day in your life

Yours and mine

Everybody shine

Let it shine, let it shine

For the future generation, Dr. King’s medication

For successful operation, is peace for every nation! Sing! Celebrate!

Sing! Sing! Celebrate!

For a King Celebrate!

Sing! Sing! Celebrate!

**Originally Posted January 17, 2011**