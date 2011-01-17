In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday, I give you the “King Holiday” tribute video.
This rare vintage video, made way back in 1986, which by the way was the first year the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday was honored, brought together some of the top artists of that time to honor his legacy and celebrate the day.
King’s son Dexter is featured in the opening, while the “King Dream Chorus and Holiday Crew” featuring the likes of El DeBarge, The Fat Boys, Whitney Houston (before the crack), Full Force, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Kurtis Blow, Stacy Lattisaw, Lisa Lisa, Teena Marie, Menudo, Stephanie Mills, New Edition, Run-D.M.C., James “J.T.” Taylor & Whodini, all sing and rap their way into history.
Yuuup… this video is classic! Check it out below:
“King Holiday” ~ King Dream Chorus & The Holiday Crew
Once a year we celebrate
Washington and Lincoln on their birthdates
And now a third name is added to the list
A man of peace, “Drum Major for justice”
Now every January on the third Monday
We pay homage to the man who paved the way
For Freedom, Justice and Equality
To make the world a better place for you and me
It’s a holiday! It’s a gathering!
For the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King!
Chorus:
Dr. King tried to love somebody
Do you wanna love somebody?
For his sake put your hate away, take a day…
Take a day to love somebody
Don’t play on the Holiday, work to find a better way
Everybody love somebody
Everybody sing for Martin Luther King
Let freedom ring for Martin Luther King!
Holiday! Holiday! King Holiday!
Not a day just for some
It’s a day for everyone
He had a dream now it’s up to you
He had a dream now it’s up to you
To see it through, To make it come true!
Who do we thank for teaching us
That we all have the strength to love?
we thank the Prince of Non-Violence for
showing um the way
How do we show the children of today?
How do live together at one?
We’ll sing of a King
And his words will light all of our tomorrows
Chorus
Listen children of today
Don’t think love has gone away
It’s in your hearts and minds
How long?
Not long?
New day will shine, if we just take the chance
His love will glow
Open up the windows!
Let the hero shine
Every day in your life
Yours and mine
Everybody shine
Let it shine, let it shine
For the future generation, Dr. King’s medication
For successful operation, is peace for every nation!
Sing! Celebrate!
Sing! Sing! Celebrate!
For a King Celebrate!
Sing! Sing! Celebrate!
**Originally Posted January 17, 2011**
