Ok…if you follow me on TWITTER you may have seen me tweet about how celebs use naked pics to remain relevant. My exact words were that“the quickest way to remain relevant is to have your phone “stolen” and your naked pics leaked...”

Apparently Bobby V. subscribes to my way of thinking because naked pics of him have “leaked” online from his “stolen phone.In a letter sent to FreddyO, an angry jumpoff attaches a few photos of Bobby who’s shown frolicing in front of several mirrors with several different jump-offs:

Ladies it is time for us to wake up and see these men for who they are. This is one of many emails to come! Remember in life you must make choices; love the one you are with and stop thinking people will never find things out… cause your actions always come to the light. Love M.C.

Whatever…

I told Freddy how I felt and I’m tellin you now. Bobby did this sh*t! How else would he get on the blogs? No hot song lately. No drama. No nothing!! So naked pics were about his only option. Well… that or getting arrested. And his lil “A”zz would not make it in jail…

You know he’s only about 5’4

I wonder if this is the same chick who wrote about Bobby’s pencil thin penis on Groupie Tales?

He is a real moaner! After about two min he stopped me putting a condom on and turned me around ! He screwed me as if he were running out of time!!!!! Too fast with no stroke at all. Almost like a rabbit! He wanted me to stare at him but before I could turn my head he slowed down. He came. He layed on the bed like he was exausted!!!!! I played along tellin him he was the best. He told me that he was never gonna let me go. I noticed it was getting late and I put my clothes on and left. Since then we text and he calls every now and then. I

was in his ” hands on me” video and we are still cool. I give him head occasionally but I will NEVER have sex with him again.

Bobby claims his phone was stolen. When will they ever learn?