Plies hosted a private listening party Monday (Dec. 1st) at Atlanta’s Patchwerk Studios for his upcoming album, “Da Realest”, and I can honestly say he got me. I’ve never been a big fan of Plies (please hold your fire) because I’m not really into all that goon buisness, but after meeting him and hearing the sincerity in his voice I’m finally a fan.

Plies began the listening session with a special shout out to all of the invited attendees. As we all sat and waited patiently to roast him, he greeted us all warmly and humbly thanked us for taking time out of our busy schedules to attend. He mentioned how blessed he was to be in a situation where he no longer had to worry about feeding his kids and taking care of his family.

As an “A” town hip-hop head, I can’t deny that it was the beats that initially caught me and once I began listening to the lyrics I was nodding my head in agreement. Plies raps, “God before you take me, let me get my family straight,” in the hook for one of his most emotional songs, “Family Straight”. When he described the song, he talked about an aunt who’d experienced sickness and hard times that was diagnosed with AIDS. He spoke of his brother in prison and he spoke of his plight to get things right for his children.

All in all, tracks from the cd were well worth the listen and I would probably even play this one on the “A” pod. Plies ended the session with a prayer and was joined by his spiritual advisor. He admitted to not being the “most spiritual” person in the world but asked that all bow their heads for a moment of thanks and blessings. Plies may still be a “goon” but he’s a “goon” with a heart and a spiritual side. I can fux with that!

Plies also stated that the video for “Family Straight” would be released this week, but I haven’t seen it so far. In the meantime, check out the video for “Put it on ya” below:

“Da Realest” hits stores December 16th.