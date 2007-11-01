It just ain’t right when a man beats up on a woman! Check out the mugshot of Da Brat aka Shawntae Harris. Da Brat was locked up last night after an altercation with a waitress at Jermaine Dupri’s Studio 72.
Now, I don’t know about you….but 33 is a bit too old to BE in the club, much less FIGHTING in one….and whatever happened to “lady-like” behavior anway??…..oh, I almost forgot who I was writing about….
“According to witnesses, after the pushing, the waitress walked away, and a short time later, that’s when Harris picked up a bottle and hit the waitress in the face with it,” Parish said.
Parish said the rum bottle broke, causing a “deep laceration” to the 23-year-old woman’s cheek. The waitress also had swelling to her forehead, and was taken by friends to a local hospital.
Harris was arrested at the club a short time after the 1:20 a.m. Thursday incident and charged with felony aggravated assault, Parish said. She said the rapper will be held in the DeKalb County Jail until her initial appearance, which will be held within 72 hours after her arrest.
Thursday’s incident wasn’t the first time Harris has been arrested for fighting in a metro Atlanta club. (Source – AJC)
