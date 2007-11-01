It just ain’t right when a man beats up on a woman! Check out the mugshot of Da Brat aka Shawntae Harris. Da Brat was locked up last night after an altercation with a waitress at Jermaine Dupri’s Studio 72.

Now, I don’t know about you….but 33 is a bit too old to BE in the club, much less FIGHTING in one….and whatever happened to “lady-like” behavior anway??…..oh, I almost forgot who I was writing about….